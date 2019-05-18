Otters Can't Overcome Freedom's Big Seventh

May 18, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release





EVANSVILLE, Ind.- The Florence Freedom batted around in the seventh inning, scoring four runs and putting the game away in the process, as they defeated the Evansville Otters 7-2.

Austin Nicely, who was pitching well going into the seventh, was pulled during that inning. The left-hander went 6.1 innings, allowing five earned runs on eight hits while striking out five and walking three.

Frank Valentino, the starter for the Freedom, was solid on the mound. He pitched seven innings of shutout baseball, with seven strikeouts and allowing three hits.

Florence was able to strike first in the fifth inning, when an RBI double by Isaac Bernard scored two runs to give the Freedom a 2-0 lead. An error moved Bernard to third, and a sac fly by Luis Pintor scored Bernard, putting the Freedom up three.

The Otters were able to score in the eighth inning, when Taylor Lane hit a two-run RBI single, to put the Otters on the board.

The Otters had a few opportunities to score more runs, but miscues cost them. In the seventh with one out, Dakota Phillips singled, moving Taylor Lane to second base, but over-ran the bag and was tagged out, killing the rally in the process.

Evansville also had runners on second and third in the sixth with two outs, but a long flyout by Ryan Long ended the threat.

The game was highlighted by a diving catch by Ricky Ramirez Jr. in right field off a deep fly ball from Dakota Phillips.

It was Military Appreciation Night at Bosse Field with 2,778 in attendance, where the Otters honored all the men and women who have served or are serving our country by wearing green camouflage uniforms with the name "Brave" embroidered on the back, and had a ceremony for current men and women inducted to the United States Army and Air Force in between innings.

The Otters will face the Freedom on Sunday at 12:35 p.m. in the rubber match of the series, which can be viewed on the Otters Digital Network via YouTube or at evansvilleotters.com. The Otters will send Tyler Beardsley on the mound, and will be opposed by Jackson Owens.

Game updates can also be found on the Evansville Otters' Facebook and Twitter pages as well as Pointstreak.com.

The Otters are having many promotions in honor of celebrating their 25th anniversary season in 2019.

Sunday's game will be Bark in the Park presented by It Takes A Village. Fans can bring their dogs to the game. Owners are responsible for cleaning up after their pets. Fans can purchase their tickets now.

To purchase a season ticket or group outing package, call (812) 435-8686 or visit the Bosse Field front office at 23 Don Mattingly Way, Evansville, Ind. The front office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.