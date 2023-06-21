Osterberg Sharp, BlueClaws Top Rome 6-2 for Fourth Straight Win

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Matt Osterberg gave up two runs in seven innings and the BlueClaws won their fourth straight game, 6-2 over Rome on Wednesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Osterberg went seven innings for the second straight start, allowing two runs on seven hits with a walk and five strikeouts. He improved to 4-3 on the season with the win.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the second inning on an error from Rome right fielder Drake Baldwin, dropping a liner from Freylin Minyety allowing two runs to score.

Rome got on the board in the fourth inning with an RBI single from David McCabe and groundout from Adam Zebrowski.

Jersey Shore re-claimed the lead in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single from Minyety. They added a run in the seventh on a SAC fly from Marcus Lee Sang. Hao-Yu Lee added an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Carlos Francisco came on and threw a 1-2-3 eighth inning and Tommy McCollum threw a scoreless ninth.

Hao-Yu Lee, Gabriel Rincones, Rixon Wingrove, and Minyety all had two hit while Nick Ward had three in the win.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 7:05 pm.

