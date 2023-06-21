Homestand Preview: 'Dads Return Tuesday

Tuesday, June 27th at 7pm

The 'Dads kick off the second half of the season at home against the Greensboro Grasshoppers starting on Tuesday!

It is Dollar Dog Tuesday where hot dogs are $1 and fans can bring their dog for just $1 thanks to Hebrew National and WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM.

Tuesdays are Craft Beer Tuesdays and craft pints are $4 courtesy of Lowes Foods.

Wednesday, June 28th at 12:05pm

It's the last weekday afternoon game of the season on Wednesday as the Crawdads welcome local summer camps out to the Frans thanks to Dippin' Dots.

It is also Senior Day presented by OrthoCarolina.

Thursday, June 29th at 7pm

The Crawdads will take on their Llamas de Hickory identity on Thursday in an evening packed with cultural tributes thanks to the Greater Hickory International Council.

Thirsty Thursday returns! Take advantage of discounted domestic beer and Pepsi products thanks to Focus News.

Peoples Bank customers can get a discounted $6 ticket to the game with their card as part of Peoples Bank Thursdays.

It's also Planet Fitness Thursday and members can get a $6 ticket to section 212, the Planet Fitness Section.

Friday, June 30th at 7pm

It's a good old fashioned Hoedown Throwdown on Friday Night so swing your partner down to the Frans!

Following the game, the Crawdads will shoot off fireworks thanks to Pepsi and Big Dawg 92.1.

Saturday, July 1st at 7pm

Grab your beach hat and join us at the Frans for a big beach blowout on Saturday night! The first 1,000 fans will get a beach shirt (Youth medium-Adult 3XL available) thanks to Black Tie Transportation and WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM.

It is also an Army National Guard Night, so be sure to be in your seat early as the newest members of the Army National Guard are sworn on on the field.

Sunday, July 2nd at 6:30pm

The series will wrap up on Sunday evening as the Crawdads host their Independence Day Extravaganza with the biggest fireworks show of the season thanks to Mumy Financial and KICKS 103.3.

Tickets are already going quick and will sell out, so make sure to get yours early!

