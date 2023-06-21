Dash Fall in Greensboro, 11-2

GREENSBORO, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash dropped game two of the 'Battle of I-40' against the Greensboro Grasshoppers, 11-2, Wednesday afternoon at First National Bank Field.

Greensboro (35-28) built a lead early in the bottom of the first. Mike Jarvis opened the scoring on an RBI single before Jase Bowen smacked a two-run homer giving the Grasshoppers a 3-0 lead after one.

Winston-Salem (34-28) was stymied at the plate against Greensboro starter J.P. Massey. The right hander allowed only three hits across five innings.

After allowing the three runs in the first, Winston-Salem starter Andrew Dalquist settled down. The Redondo Beach, California native threw up zeros across the next three innings, before the Grasshoppers got to him in the fifth. Greensboro tagged Dalquist for three more runs, capped off by a Jarvis two-RBI triple making it 6-0. The home side tacked on one more run in the inning against Kade Mechals, taking a 7-0 lead into the sixth.

Trailing 7-0, Winston-Salem did not go down quietly. Following a single and a hit-by-pitch, Wilfred Veras cut into the deficit, lacing his league-leading 22nd double driving in a pair, and the Dash only trailed by five, 7-2.

That was all Winston-Salem could muster against Greensboro pitching. The Grasshoppers added another four runs in the eighth and went on to take game two, 11-2.

Massey picked up his first win of the season going five innings while Dalquist was tabbed with the loss.

The Dash and Grasshoppers meet again on Thursday for game three. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. from First National Bank Field.

