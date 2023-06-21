Grasshoppers Take Down the Dash 11-2, in Game Two of Home Series

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers Take Down the Winston-Salem Dash 11-2, in the second game of its home series. The Grasshoppers improved to 35-28 while the Dash fell to 34-28. Greensboro outhit Winston-Salem 8-7 while the Dash had two mishaps.

Leading at the plate for the Grasshoppers was infielder Mike Jarvis as he went 2-4 with a triple, two runs scored, and three RBI. Maikol Escotto followed close behind going 2-4 with a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored. Jase Bowen also recorded a home run for Greensboro while Eli Wilson tallied a double.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher, J.P. Massey as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up three hits and four free bases on five innings of work. Massey recorded his first win of the season for the Grasshoppers.

Andrew Dalquist took the loss for the Dash and moved to 1-6 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue its home series against the Dash on Thursday, June 22, at 6:30 PM. Come out to First National Bank Field for Pride Night and Thirsty Thursday. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

