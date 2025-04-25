Orlando Pride vs. Angel City FC

April 25, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride YouTube Video







The Orlando Pride make a huge comeback to take the W after a thrilling match!

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.