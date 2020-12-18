Orlando gets first win of 2020-21 with 4-3 victory at Wheeling
December 18, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
WHEELING, W.Va. - Devante Stephens picked up a goal and assist and Chris LeBlanc scored the eventual game-winning goal as part of a three-goal blitz by the Orlando Solar Bears (1-1-0-0) over the Wheeling Nailers (0-2-0-0) as Orlando picked up its first victory of the 2020-21 season on Friday night at WesBanco Arena.
Clint Windsor made 22-of-24 saves to get the win for the Solar Bears, while Wheeling's Shane Starrett took the loss with 27-of-31 stops.
THREE STARS:
1) Devante Stephens - ORL
2) Clint Windsor - ORL
3) Tyler Drevitch - WHL
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears complete their weekend series with the Nailers on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7:10 p.m. at WesBanco Arena. The Solar Bears return home to play their first home game of the 2020-21 regular season against the Jacksonville Icemen at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m.
