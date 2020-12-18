Mavs Game Preview December 18

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks hit the ice at Cable Dahmer Arena tonight for their Home Opener against the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m.

The Boys are Back in Town

Tonight, the Mavericks play on home ice for the first time in 285 days. The last time the Mavericks played at home was on March 8, 2020, less than a week before the ECHL canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Making History

Last Friday night, the Mavericks game against the Indy Fuel was the first professional hockey game in North America for the 2020-21 season. The Mavericks are currently one of 13 professional hockey teams in North America playing right now.

Moving Forward

This season marks the Kansas City Mavericks 12th season as a professional hockey franchise. The Mavericks have become the longest tenured professional hockey franchise in Kansas City, a record previously held by the Blades. The Mavericks enter their fourth season as the ECHL affiliate for the NHL's Calgary Flames and the AHL's Stockton Heat.

OKG

During the offseason, a main focus of the recruitment process was bringing in players that are "OKG" or "Our Kind of Guy." Head Coach and Director of Hockey Ops, Tad O'Had, believed that the team's identity must constantly have a work-based foundation and that all players must excel through personal ownership of their work rate and pro habits.

