Game Preview: Stingrays at IceMen, December 18, 2020

December 18, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release







Friday, December 18, 2020 at Veterans Memorial Arena, Home Game #2

Referee: JR Stragar (#2) Linesmen: Killian McNamara (#90) & Cole Ruwe (#42)

Broadcast Info: Listen live at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & watch online at FloHockey.tv

About Tonight's Game: Tonight's ECHL South Division match-up features the Jacksonville Icemen and the South Carolina Stingrays. The Icemen were victorious in their home opener this past Saturday, earning a 4-3 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The Stingrays dropped their lone game of the season in overtime to Greenville last Friday.

Tonight marks the first meeting of the season between the two clubs. South Carolina posted a 5-1-0 record against the Icemen last season and lead the All-Time Series 14-12-0-0.

About the Icemen: Captain Wacey Rabbit recorded two goals on Saturday and currently leads the Icemen in scoring with three points (2g, 1a)....Defenseman Kevin McKernan is tied for fourth among defensemen with five shots on net....On Thursday, the Boston Bruins assigned defenseman Andrew Peski and goaltender Callum Booth to Jacksonville....Three of the Icemen's five goals scored this season have come in the first period.

About the Stingrays: The Stingrays roster features five returning 46+ point producers from last season. Included on this list are forwards Andrew Cherniwchan (51 pts), Max Novak (51 pts), Dan DeSalvo (48 pts), Cole Ully (48 pts) and Mark Cooper (46 pts). In addition, high-scoring forward Caleb Herbert returns to the ECHL and the Stingrays after a brief stint n Europe. Herbert has accrued 175 points in 169 career ECHL contests.

