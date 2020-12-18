Blades Hit Road for First Time

December 18, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Florida Everblades (2-0-0-0) hit the road for the first time in the 2020-21 season to face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1-1-0-0) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Florida is fresh off a successful opening weekend that featured a 6-1 win over Jacksonville and a 4-2 decision over Orlando.

First Taste of the Pros: Through two games in the 2020-21 season, the Everblades have already seen two rookies start offensive streaks. Forward Patrick Harper scored goals in both opening weekend games, and forward Cole Smith posted assists in each of his first two professional games as well. Additionally, rookie goaltender Devin Cooley made his professional debut against Orlando on Saturday and made 20 saves on 22 shots to record his first win.

Blades Add to Blue Line: Florida announced on Tuesday that the team signed defenseman Matt Petgrave. Petgrave has split time with Brampton (ECHL) and Utica (AHL) for the last two seasons. In 41 games with Brampton in 2019-20, Petgrave put up 33 points (7g-26a). Lauded for his skating ability, the 6-foot-1, 201-pound Toronto native was named an All-ECHL First Team selection on defense with Brampton in 2018-19. In 140 career ECHL games, Petgrave has produced 98 points (24g-74a).

Killers: The Everblades are the only team in the ECHL to have not allowed a power-play goal through two games in the 2020-21 season. The Florida penalty-kill unit has silenced all 13 opportunities that opponents have had, including holding Jacksonville scoreless on nine power play attempts on opening night.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits: At 1-1-0-0 on the season, both of Greenville's games so far have been close affairs. On opening night, the Swamp Rabbits took down the South Carolina Stingrays (0-0-1-0) 3-2 in overtime with a Ben Finkelstein game-winning goal. The next night in Jacksonville, three first period goals from the Icemen helped sink the Swamp Rabbits 4-3.

Forward Liam Pecararo serves as Greenville's leading returner from 2019-20. Last season, Pecararo put up 44 points (23g-21a) in 39 games with the Swamp Rabbits. Greenville also returns goaltender Ryan Bednard. On Friday against South Carolina, Bednard made 25 saves on 27 shots to earn the victory.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 18, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.