ECHL Transactions - December 18

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 18, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville:

Cody Milan, F

Wichita:

Daniel Urbani, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Cole Fraser, D activated from reserve

Delete Dyson Stevenson, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Levko Koper, F activated from reserve

Greenville:

Add Jack Sadek, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Greg Meireles, F assigned by Charlotte

Add Jack Poehling, F added to NHL/AHL Active List (previously on Active Roster)

Delete Jack Sadek, D recalled by Ontario

Indy:

Add Cliff Watson, D activated from reserve

Add Connor McDonald, D activated from reserve

Delete Tim Shoup, D placed on reserve

Delete Patrick McGrath, F placed on reserve

Delete Chris Martenet, D placed on reserve

Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Jacksonville:

Add Adam Dauda, F activated from reserve

Delete Craig Martin, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Loren Ulett, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Robbie Holmes, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Ross Olsson, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Marcus Crawford, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Delete Paul Meyer, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Tom Hodges, G added as EBUG

Delete Corey Durocher, F suspended by team [12/15]

