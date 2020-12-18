Americans Hockey Returns to Allen Tonight

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, open the home portion of the regular season tonight at 7:05 pm at Allen Event Center.

For the first time in 286 days, Allen Americans hockey returns to home-ice. The Rapid City Rush are in town for the first of two games this weekend.

The Americans are coming off a tight, one-goal loss in Tulsa last Saturday night. Rookies Jake McGrew and Zane Franklin provided all the scoring for Allen. McGrew (Jake) had his first and second professional goals, while Franklin (Zane) netted his first pro goal. Dallas Stars prospect Samuel Laberge had three helpers in defeat.

"I'm very excited to play my first game in front of the home fans," said Laberge. We showed some good things last weekend. Now we need to put it all together and get a win tonight."

The Americans made a couple roster moves this week cutting forward Corey Durocher and adding forward Jake Gricius. The 6-foot-3, and 205-pound forward played the last four seasons with the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League.

The Americans were 6-2-0 against Rapid City in 19-20, and 20-7-1 over the last five seasons. Rapid is 1-1-0 so far this year splitting the two games last weekend against Utah.

On special teams this season, Allen is 0 for 2 on the power play and perfect on the penalty kill (1 for 1).

Tonight is the first of two home games this weekend. Don't miss Riley Gill Night on Saturday, as his #30 joins Gary Steffes #12 in the rafters at Allen Event Center. All fans exiting the arena tonight will receive a 2020-2021 Allen Americans team photo courtesy of Executive Press.

