Opening Weekend Ticket Packages Available Now

Help us celebrate the start of a new hockey season and the debut of our new alternate jerseys by taking advantage of this offer while supplies last. Available game dates are Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m. Both games are against the division rival Hartford Wolf Pack.

Other promotions for Opening Weekend presented by Novant Health include a calendar giveaway on Friday and the return of our popular My First Checkers Game promotion featuring $5 kids tickets and a free kids t-shirt on Saturday.

If you can't get enough of the new alternate jerseys or just like coming out on Fridays, you can also secure seats for Opening Night with our Black Friday mini plan that includes tickets to our first five Friday home games for just $59 total.

