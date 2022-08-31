Condors Unveil 25th Anniversary Warmup Jersey
August 31, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors unveiled their 25th Anniversary warmup jersey for the 2022-23 season. The jerseys will be worn throughout the course of the season and will be worn in-game at the team's fan appreciation night on Saturday, April 15.
The jersey features the 25th anniversary logo prominently on the crest and is modeled after the team's original jersey design from the 1998-99 season.
The Condors 25th Anniversary Season schedule is out now! Join the fun by reserving your group or ticket plan. Opening night is Saturday, Oct. 15. Be there by calling or texting 324-PUCK (7825)!
