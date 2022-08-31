San Diego Gulls Announce 2022-23 Promotional Schedule

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will host 15 promotional and theme nights, including six giveaway items during the 2022-23 season. The Gulls kick off their eighth season of AHL hockey in San Diego with the Home Opener presented by Cal Coast Credit Union on Friday, Oct. 21 vs. the Ontario Reign, with the first 7,000 fans in attendance receiving a Gulls third-jersey themed rally towel and a light-up wristband.

The 2022-23 season will feature Mexican Heritage Night (Nov. 5), Military Appreciation Night brought to you by Indian Motorcycle of San Diego (Nov. 11), Hockey Fights Cancer (Nov. 26), First Responders Night (Dec. 3), Winter Wonderland Night brought to you by Palomar Health (Dec. 17), Disco Night (Jan. 28), Women In Sports Night (Feb. 1), Pink In The Rink (Feb. 10), Valentine's Day (Feb. 14), Star Wars Night (Feb. 18), Gulliver's Kids Club Day (Feb. 19), St. Patrick's Day (Mar. 11), Hockey Is For Everyone (Mar. 18) and Fan Appreciation Night (Apr. 8).

The Gulls will show their support with awareness nights for numerous charitable partners across San Diego, beginning Nov. 26 with their fourth annual Hockey Fights Cancer game to unite the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families. San Diego will hold its annual Teddy Bear Toss during Winter Wonderland Night on Dec. 17, with all collected plush toys to be donated to local charities. On Feb. 10, the Gulls will host Pink In The Rink to promote women's health initiatives, cancer research and awareness. The Gulls will host their second annual Hockey Is For Everyone game on Mar. 18 to celebrate all people who play or watch hockey, while helping drive positive social change and foster a more inclusive hockey community.

San Diego will wear five new specialty jerseys in 2022-23. Beginning with Military Appreciation Night (Nov. 11), the Gulls will wear new camouflage and patriotic themed jerseys all game in support of one of the largest military communities in the U.S. The Gulls will also wear a lavender-accented jersey for Hockey Fights Cancer (Nov. 26), a disco-themed sweater for their first-ever Disco Night (Jan. 28), a pink jersey during Pink in the Rink (Feb. 10) and a St. Patrick's Day-themed jersey on Mar. 11. In addition to this season's specialty jerseys, the Gulls will wear their third jersey uniforms on several occasions, including Oct. 21, Dec. 2, Dec. 3, Jan. 27, Feb. 24, Mar. 10 and Apr. 7.

The giveaway schedule will continue with a third jersey camo hat giveaway brought to you by Indian Motorcycle of San Diego Nov. 11, a third jersey blanket giveaway brought to you by Palomar Health Dec. 17, a disco beach towel giveaway Jan. 28 and a reversable St. Patrick's Day bucket hat giveaway Mar. 11.

The promotional schedule will conclude with Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, Apr. 8, continuing a Gulls tradition of inviting a group of fans for a "Jersey Off Their Backs" presentation at the end of the game. In addition, all fans in attendance will be eligible to win a variety of additional prizes throughout the evening, while the first 7,000 fans in attendance will receive a Lukas Dostal goalie goal bobblehead.

The 2022-23 season schedule will see six themed pregame tailgates, held from 5-7 p.m. on select Saturday evenings in front of the box office on the north side of Pechanga Arena San Diego. The Gulls will hold pregame tailgates Nov. 5 (Mexican Heritage Night), Dec. 17 (Winter Wonderland Night), Jan. 28 (Disco Night), Feb. 18 (Star Wars Night), Mar. 11 (St. Patrick's Day) and Apr. 8 (Fan Appreciation Night). Each tailgate will feature food and drink specials, street hockey, photos with the Gulls Girls and Gulliver, and interactive games for fans of all ages.

Gulls Elite Memberships are the best way to secure tickets for all home games at Pechanga Arena San Diego. Memberships can be purchased for as little as $15 per game ($540) for the 2022-23 season and include exclusive benefits such as free parking, flexible ticket exchanges, a dedicated members-only entrance into Pechanga Arena, access to exclusive Gulls Elite Member events with Gulls players and coaches, Stella Artois Lounge access and much more. Fans can become a Gulls Elite Member by emailing Tickets@sandiegogulls.com or visiting sandiegogulls.com/GullsElite.

Gulls fans can secure their seat to their favorite promotional nights with a customizable Gulls Mini Plan. Packages include a 20-Game Mini Plan, a 10-Game Pick 'Em Plan, and an Eight-Ticket Flex Plan. Fans can visit SanDiegoGulls.com/MiniPlans for more information and to reserve their seats for the 2022-23 season.

Gulls group experiences are the best way to enjoy a night out with family and friends, entertain clients or host a team outing. Every group receives unique benefits including premium game priority, scoreboard recognition, reserved group seating, reduced ticket pricing and special discounts for Gulls hats and scarves. Fans can organize their group outing today by visiting sandiegogulls.com/GroupTickets.

Individual tickets to all regular season Gulls games at Pechanga Arena San Diego will go on sale later this summer.

Please visit SanDiegoGulls.com/Promotions for the full promotional and giveaway schedule along with further information. Additional promotional nights and giveaways may be announced throughout the season.

Below is the Gulls 2022-23 promotional Schedule:

DATE OPPONENT PROMOTION/THEME

Friday, Oct. 21 Ontario Home Opener presented by Cal Coast Credit Union/Gulls Third Jersey Rally Towel and Light-up Wristband Giveaway

Saturday, Nov. 5 Milwaukee Mexican Heritage Night

Friday, Nov. 11 Bakersfield Military Appreciation Night/Third Jersey Camo Hat Giveaway brought to you by Indian Motorcycle of San Diego/Specialty Jersey

Saturday, Nov. 26 Coachella Valley Hockey Fights Cancer/Specialty Jersey

Saturday, Dec. 3 Calgary First Responders Night

Saturday, Dec. 17 Tucson Winter Wonderland Night/Teddy Bear Toss/Third Jersey Blanket Giveaway brought to you by Palomar Health

Saturday, Jan. 28 Ontario Disco Night/Disco Beach Towel Giveaway/Specialty Jersey

Wednesday, Feb. 1 Abbotsford Women In Sports Night

Friday, Feb. 10 Coachella Valley Pink In The Rink/Specialty Jersey

Tuesday, Feb. 14 Tucson Valentine's Day

Saturday, Feb. 18 Ontario Star Wars Night

Sunday, Feb. 19 Bakersfield Gulliver's Kids Club Day

Saturday, Mar. 11 Henderson St. Patrick's Day/Reversable Bucket Hat Giveaway/Specialty Jersey

Saturday, Mar. 18 Iowa Hockey Is For Everyone

Saturday, Apr. 8 Calgary Fan Appreciation Night/Lukas Dostal Goalie Goal Bobblehead Giveaway

