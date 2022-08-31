New York Islanders Sign Calle Odelius

The New York Islanders announced Wednesday that defenseman Calle Odelius has agreed to terms on a three-year entry-level contract. Odelius has been loaned to Djurgarden Hockey AB of the SEL.

Odelius, 18, was selected by the Islanders in the second round (65th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Odelius scored 30 points (seven goals, 23 assists) in 43 games last season with Djurgardens' Under-20 team of the Swedish junior league, and added two assists in six playoff games. The Sodertalje, Sweden native recorded three assists in six games to help Sweden capture a gold medal at the 2022 Under-18 World Championships.

