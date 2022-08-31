Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2022-23 Promo Night Schedule

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack today unveiled the promotions schedule for the club's 2022-23 season.

The home schedule kicks off with the club's annual Home Opener on October 22nd at 7:00 p.m. against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. That night will feature the first giveaway of the season, as fans will receive a 2022-23 Wolf Pack Magnetic Schedule presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar.

The Wolf Pack will don a pair of specialty jerseys during the 2022-23 season. The first will be worn on Friday, February 3rd when the Wolf Pack hosts the Utica Comets at 7:00 p.m. on Military Appreciation Night. The second specialty jersey will be worn on Friday, March 17th, when the Springfield Thunderbirds come to town for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop on St. Patrick's Day.

In addition to the Opening Night Magnetic Schedule, the Wolf Pack will have numerous giveaway nights during the 2022-23 season. Included in this season's giveaways are a 2023 calendar on December 31st when the Wolf Pack host a New Year's Eve celebration, a Wolf Pack youth jersey on March 5th, a Wolf Pack pint glass on March 17th, and a bobblehead on April 7th.

In addition to giveaways, the Wolf Pack will host a number of different theme nights throughout the course of the 2022-23 season.

Saturday, October 22nd - Opening Night

Saturday, November 12th - Hockey Fights Cancer

Saturday, December 10th - Teddy Bear Toss

Saturday, December 31st - New Year's Eve Celebration

Saturday, January 28th - New York Rangers Night

Friday, February 3rd - Military Appreciation Night

Saturday, February 4th - Star Wars Night

Saturday, February 18th - Hartford Hockey Heritage Night

Sunday, March 5th - Sonar's Birthday

Friday, March 17th - St. Patrick's Day

Saturday, March 25th - Guns N' Hoses

Friday, April 7th - Wolf Pack Alumni Night

Friday, April 14th - Fan Appreciation Day

The 2022-23 season will also feature another chance to win $100,000 on Fan Appreciation Day on April 14th, when the Wolf Pack host the Penguins at 7:00 p.m.

The club will also welcome numerous guests to the XL Center this season, starting on Saturday, October 29th, when former United States Women's National Team star and Connecticut native Kristine Lilly comes to town. Stay tuned for more details on special guest appearances throughout the 2022-23 season.

Returning in 2022-23 are recurring promotions including $2 drafts and $1 hot dogs every Friday night. The CT-Dot Hat-Trick Pack is once again available for select dates, allowing fans to purchase three tickets, three hot dogs, and three fountain drinks in the red or blue sections. This package will be available on October 29th, December 3rd, December 23rd, December 31st, and March 5th.

Also returning in 2022-23 are Pucks N' Paws and Hockey N' Hops & Hockey N' Vine. This year, the Wolf Pack will host each event twice. Pucks N' Paws will take place on Saturday, October 29th as we celebrate Howl-o-ween, and Friday, March 24th.

Hockey N' Hops & Hockey N' Vine takes place on Saturday, December 3rd, with a special holiday theme, and Saturday, February 4th alongside Star Wars Night.

New recurring promotions in 2022-23 include 'College Nights' and 'Industry Nights'. 'Industry Night' takes place during every Wednesday home game in 2022-23, while 'College Night' will take place on select dates throughout the course of the season. Stay tuned for more information.

Lastly, don't miss your chance to skate on the same ice as the Wolf Pack on Saturday, October 29th, with the first post-game skate of the season!

