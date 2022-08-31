Chicago Wolves Unveil 2022-23 Promotional Schedule

GLENVIEW, Ill. - Still riding the wave of excitement from capturing the 2022 Calder Cup championship, the Wolves have unveiled a loaded '22-23 promotional schedule featuring premium giveaways, popular theme nights, family-oriented experiences and meaningful community events that will give fans even more reasons to catch games at Allstate Arena this season.

"We're elated to start our 2022-23 campaign by raising another championship banner to the Allstate Arena rafters," Wolves President of Business Operations Jon Sata said. "This season will focus on celebrating Chicago's Calder Cup championship, the hockey legacy the Wolves have built in our city and will showcase promotional platforms designed to complement the interests of the entire hockey community. As our promotional calendar rolls out we're thrilled to share our plans for another exciting season of Wolves hockey!"

Wolves fans who love theme nights and giveaways will circle the dates for Howl-O-Ween, Player Poster Giveaways, Wizards Night, Wall Calendar Giveaway, Teddy Bear Toss, Superhero Night, Star Wars Night, Faith and Fellowship Night, Bobblehead Giveaway, Trading Cards Giveaway and more. Special ticket packages for certain events will be announced at a later date.

The Wolves continue their long tradition of raising money for worthy causes by wearing two sets of commemorative jerseys this season. Mental Health Awareness jerseys will benefit Erika's Lighthouse, Canine Therapy Corp. as well as other mental health awareness-related charities.

St. Patrick's Day jerseys will be auctioned and raffled with proceeds used to raise Awareness for Autism through Easterseals.

As always, the Wolves will showcase their dedication to finding forever homes for dogs through our Adopt-A-Dog program. Each month will feature an Adopt-A-Dog Night on the schedule.

Adopt-A-Dog Nights: Oct. 15, Nov. 19, Dec. 17, Jan. 7, Feb. 18, March 11, April 15.

Every Friday night is $3 Beer Night! Fans can enjoy $3 beers while cheering on the defending AHL champions.

Friday $3 Beer Nights: Oct. 21, Nov. 25, Dec. 23, Dec. 30, Jan. 6, Feb. 10.

Also on the slate are 10 Family Sundays, with activities for the entire family located throughout the concourse, including post-game autographs, sign-making stations and more.

Family Sundays: Nov. 13, Nov. 20, Dec. 18, Jan. 29, Feb. 19, Feb. 26, March 12, March 19, April 2, April 16.

The fun starts Saturday, Oct. 15 when the Wolves host Milwaukee in the season opener. Prior to the game, the Wolves will raise a 2022 Calder Cup championship banner to the Allstate Arena rafters. The first 5,000 fans will receive a mini Calder Cup championship banner courtesy of Jewel-Osco.

That's just the start of the excitement in store for Wolves fans this season. Highlights include:

Saturday, Oct. 29 -- 7 p.m. vs. Milwaukee

- Howl-O-Ween

Saturday, Nov. 12 - 7 p.m. vs. Iowa

- Military Appreciation Night

Saturday, Nov. 19 - 7 p.m. vs. Rockford

- Red Kettle Game, presented by The Salvation Army

Saturday, Nov. 26 - 7 p.m. vs. Texas

- Wizards Night

Saturday, Dec. 17 - 7 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids

- Wall Calendar Giveaway, presented by Rose Pest Solutions

- Postgame Skate, presented by Jiffy Lube

- Wolves Blood Drive, presented by Vitalant

Saturday, Jan. 7 - 7 p.m. vs. Cleveland

- Teddy Bear Toss

Saturday, Jan. 28 - 7 p.m. vs. Rockford

- Superhero Night

- Mental Health Awareness Jersey Auction (through Jan.9)

Saturday, Feb. 18 - 7 p.m. vs. Cleveland

- Star Wars Night

Saturday, Feb. 25 - 7 p.m. vs. Tucson

- Faith and Fellowship Night

Saturday, March 18 - 7 p.m. vs. Manitoba

- Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by CDE Collision Centers

- St. Patrick's Day Jersey Auction, presented by Jewel-Osco (through March 19)

Saturday, April 1 - 7 p.m. vs. Milwaukee

- Trading Cards Giveaway, presented by Vienna Beef

Saturday, April 8 - 7 p.m. vs. Iowa

- Salute To Military Families, presented by Kia

- Postgame Skate, presented by Jiffy Lube

Saturday, April 15 - 7 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids

- First Responders Night

To arrange single-game tickets, a Flex Pack or a group outing to any home game, email a Wolves ticket representative, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

