Blackhawks Announce 2022 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Schedule
August 31, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks will host the 2022 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase at Fifth Third Arena (1801 W. Jackson Blvd.) from Wednesday, Sept. 14 to Sunday, Sept. 18. The Blackhawks will face the Minnesota Wild in two games (Friday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 18) featuring top prospects from each team. In addition, the two teams will practice three times.
The two games and three practices are free and open to the public at Fifth Third Arena each day. Spectators may view on-ice sessions along the rink boards or in the rink bleachers. Fans and media are asked to enter Fifth Third Arena through the main doors on the east end of the facility off Jackson Blvd.
Friday's and Sunday's scrimmages will be streamed live on Blackhawks.com. More information on the scrimmages including lineups and rosters will be made available closer to the event.
Below is the day-by-day schedule (subject to change):
Wednesday, Sept. 14
12 - 2 p.m.: Practice
Thursday, Sept. 15
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Practice
Friday, Sept. 16
10 - 11a.m. : Morning skate
7 p.m.: Game vs. Minnesota Wild
Saturday, Sept. 17
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Practice
Sunday, Sept. 18
1 p.m.: Game vs. Minnesota Wild
