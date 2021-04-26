Opening Night Ceremonies Honor Return of Professional Sports to New Mexico; Tribute to Former Isotopes VP Nick LoBue

April 26, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Opening Night 2021 promises to be one unlike any other since the Albuquerque Isotopes' 2003 inaugural season. Playing a home game for the first time in 617 days, the Isotopes' Opening Night on Thursday, May 6 marks the return of professional sports to New Mexico. The Isotopes, part of the fabric of the community for nearly 20 years, will welcome the community back into Rio Grande Credit Union Field with a 6:35 pm game against the Sugar Land Skeeters (AAA-Houston Astros). The Isotopes will be playing that night as the "Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico" for the first of six times this season.

"We are honored to bring some sense of normalcy back into everyone's lives," said Isotopes President Ken Young. "Opening Night will be a celebration but also a chance to thank the front-line heroes who've done and endured so much over the past 14 months."

Additionally, Opening Night will feature a tribute to longtime Isotopes Vice President Nick LoBue, who passed away in November from COVID complications. LoBue, a fixture both within the organization and on the stadium concourse, was the first employee hired by the organization in 2002. Prior to joining the Isotopes, LoBue was General Manager of the New Mexico Scorpions for several years.

"Nick loved the Isotopes, our employees, our fans and this community more than words can describe," said John Traub, Isotopes Vice President & General Manager. "We look at Opening Night as an opportunity to celebrate his life and honor him the way he and his family deserve."

LoBue's 11-year-old granddaughter, Avery Greene, will sing the National Anthem prior to the game.

Tickets for all 12 games scheduled in the month of May will go on sale to the general public this Wednesday at 10:00 am. A list of promotional dates can be found on the Isotopes website at abqisotopes.com. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets online at ticketmaster.com as the ballpark in endeavoring to go as touchless and cashless as possible. Fans are also advised to check the "Know Before You Go" section on the team's website so they can be properly prepared prior to coming to events at the facility.

