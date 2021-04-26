Cheney Stadium Opening to Fans at 25 Percent Capacity for Start of 2021 Tacoma Rainiers Season
April 26, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release
TACOMA, WA - Following Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee's latest health and safety guidelines for professional outdoor sporting events, the Tacoma Rainiers will be opening Cheney Stadium to fans at 25 percent capacity for Opening Night on Thursday, May 6 and all May home games during the 2021 Triple-A West Championship Season. Priority access will be given to season-ticket holders for all games with limited capacity, and single-game tickets will be offered starting at 10 a.m. PT on game days, based on availability.
For the latest information on ticket sales at limited capacity, and health and safety protocols at Cheney Stadium to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit WeRTacoma.com/Rainiers-COVID.
Season ticket packages are currently available for the 2021 Triple-A West Championship Season. For more information, contact the Rainiers via email at Tickets@WeRTacoma.com.
