Texas Rallies for 6-5 Victory over Kansas City in Wild Exhibition Affair

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Texas Rangers used timely hitting, shutdown relief pitching and superb defense to rally from a 5-0 deficit and defeat the Kansas City Royals by a final score of 6-5 in Monday night's Alternate Training Site exhibition game at Dell Diamond.

Rangers RHP Nick Vincent earned the win after a 1-2-3 eighth inning that included a pair of strikeouts. Royals reliever RHP Scott Blewett suffered the loss following a performance in which he allowed four runs on seven hits in 3.0 innings. Texas starter RHP Sam Gaviglio permitted all five Kansas City runs on six hits in 3.2 frames.

The Royals wasted no time jumping out to a 5-0 lead. CF Kyle Isbel led off the game with a walk prior to back-to-back singles by 2B Lucius Fox and LF Edward Olivares that scored a run. SS Bobby Witt, Jr. later added a sacrifice fly to double KC's lead to 2-0. In the third, Isbel tallied a double before Fox and Olivares again teamed up for consecutive singles, plating two runs in the process. 1B Kelvin Gutierrez added another run with a sacrifice fly to center field.

The furious Texas comeback began in the bottom of the fourth inning as C John Hicks blasted a solo home run to begin the frame. 1B Curtis Terry, LF Jason Martin and RF Elier Hernandez then teamed up for a trio of singles that pulled Texas to within 5-2.

In the sixth, Martin sparked a two-out rally with a double, then DH Carl Chester singled his left fielder home. Elier Hernandez stepped to the plate and played the role of hero, launching a two-run, game-tying home run to deep left field. An inning later, the Rangers completed the comeback as 3B Yonny Hernandez led off the seventh with a single before SS Anderson Tejeda worked a walk. An RBI single off the bat of Hicks gave Texas the lead for good.

The Texas defense thwarted a Kansas City comeback in the top of the ninth inning. After Witt, Jr. tallied a one-out single, RHP Spencer Patton struck out RF Anderson Miller. With two outs and a hit-and-run play on, C Meibrys Viloria lined a single to right field. Elier Hernandez rocketed the throw to 2B Frainyer Chavez, who gunned down Witt, Jr. at third with a laser to Yonny Hernandez, officially sealing the 6-5 come-from-behind victory for Texas.

