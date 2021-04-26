Rangers vs Astros Exhibition Series Shifts to Dell Diamond

April 26, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The two-game Alternate Training Site exhibition series between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros on Sunday, May 2 and Monday, May 3 has been relocated to Dell Diamond. The series was previously scheduled to take place at one of Houston's affiliates in either Corpus Christi or Sugar Land. Both games in Round Rock are set for 6:05 p.m. Tickets are now available to the general public by visiting RRExpress.com/Tickets.

The Rangers are also hosting the Kansas City Royals in a three-game Alternate Training Site exhibition series beginning tonight, Monday, April 26 at 6:05 p.m. The two teams also meet on Tuesday, April 27 at 6:05 p.m. before an 11:05 a.m. series finale on Wednesday, April 28.

As required by MLB's Fan Attendance Policies for 2021, all attendees age two years and older must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at all times on Dell Diamond property for all MLB-related events, other than when actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat.

A clear bag policy will also be enforced to reduce the need for security to inspect the belongings of guests and to expedite fan entry.

All tickets and parking passes issued by the Round Rock Express will be digital to help further reduce touchpoints around the facility. Fans are strongly encouraged to enter Dell Diamond using digital tickets accessed through their smartphones, however those wishing to print their tickets at home will be allowed to do so this season.

To avoid unnecessary contact, Dell Diamond is striving to operate as a cashless facility beginning in 2021, instead preferring credit cards and gift cards for payment at all storefronts, including the Railyard Team Store and parking lot.

Alternate Training Site exhibition games will closely mirror Spring Training, with additional roster spots and rule modifications in place. The number of innings played will be flexible and games that remain even at the conclusion of regulation could be declared a tie. Defensive managers also have the option to end an inning prior to or after three outs. Finally, players who are removed during a game may re-enter at a later point during the same game.

The remaining Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site exhibition schedule is below.

Date Time Opponent Location

April 26 6:05 p.m. Kansas City Royals Alternate Training Site Dell Diamond, Round Rock

April 27 6:05 p.m. Kansas City Royals Alternate Training Site Dell Diamond, Round Rock

April 28 11:05 a.m. Kansas City Royals Alternate Training Site Dell Diamond, Round Rock

May 2 6:05 p.m. Houston Astros Alternate Training Site Dell Diamond, Round Rock

May 3 6:05 p.m. Houston Astros Alternate Training Site Dell Diamond, Round Rock

Created during the cancelled 2020 Minor League Baseball season, the Alternate Training Site concept provides a secondary location within close geographic proximity to each Major League Baseball (MLB) club for players not on the active roster to train and be ready to quickly and safely be called up if necessary. At MLB's request, the Alternate Training Site model will be implemented for the month of April after the start of the Triple-A baseball season was postponed until early May.

The Express kick off the 2021 season on Thursday, May 6 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. Single game tickets as well as full season and mini season membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from April 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.