Nitro Circus You Got This Tour Returns to Reno on Sunday, August 22

LOS ANGELES - Nitro Circus will make its return this summer, bringing the high-flying You Got This tour to Greater Nevada Field in downtown Reno on Sunday, August 22 at 6:00 p.m. PST. All tickets from Nitro Circus' previously scheduled 2020 show will be honored, and additional tickets are available now at GreaterNevadaField.com.

"After the tremendous disappointment of having to postpone our North American tour for the past year, we are so excited to get back out on the road and deliver action-packed fun to live audiences again," says Joe Carr, CEO of Thrill One Sports and Entertainment, parent company of Nitro Circus. "Every live show is an immediate adrenaline rush that must be experienced in person. The Nitro Circus athletes have missed the roar of a live crowd and can't wait to reconnect with our amazing Reno fans this summer."

Nitro Circus' roster of elite athletes, including champion BMX and scooter rider Ryan Williams, brave some of the world's largest jumps. The legendary 45-foot Giganta ramp will launch athletes into the sky at 40 miles per hour.

Decorated U.S. BMX rider Kurtis Downs will push Williams to raise his game every night. Last month Downs stunned America competing in TBS' "Go-Big Show," ultimately battling his way to the finals during the national broadcast. Mountain bike pro, Nitro Circus contraptions king and professional fun-haver Dusty Wygle will also brave the Giganta ramp, dropping in with vehicles that have no business going airborne.

Aussie Jarryd McNeil, the first moto rider to win four consecutive X Games golds in a single discipline (just a small portion of his 15-medal trophy case) will lead Nitro's FMX team. The moto lineup also includes fellow countryman Blake "Bilko" Williams, a multiple X Games medalist in his own right, American FMX legend Adam Jones, Javier Villegas from Chile - an X Games medalist who has also podiumed at Nitro World Games - and more.

Nitro Circus' newly-rescheduled Reno show is part of an extensive North American tour that will see the world-famous daredevils perform in 30 cities across the continent this year.

