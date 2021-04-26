Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site Game Notes - vs Kansas City

Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express







STARTING PITCHERS:

Royals: RHP Carlos Hernandez (0-0, 0.00) | Rangers: RHP Sam Gaviglio (1-0, 2.08)

OUT OF THE 'PEN:

Scheduled to pitch for the Rangers after starter RHP Sam Gaviglio, in no particular order, are RHP Spencer Patton, RHP Nick Vincent and RHP Colin Wiles.

ALTERNATE TRAINING SITE:

Created during the cancelled 2020 Minor League Baseball season, the Alternate Training Site concept provides a secondary location within close geographic proximity to each Major League Baseball club for players to train and be ready to quickly and safely be called up if necessary. At MLB's request, the Alternate Training Site model will be implemented for the month of April after the start of the Triple-A baseball season was postponed until early May.

NEXT EXHIBITION GAME:

Tuesday, April 27 | 6:05 p.m. | Kansas City Royals ATS at Texas Rangers ATS | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, TX

