Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site Game Notes - vs Kansas City
April 26, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release
STARTING PITCHERS:
Royals: RHP Carlos Hernandez (0-0, 0.00) | Rangers: RHP Sam Gaviglio (1-0, 2.08)
OUT OF THE 'PEN:
Scheduled to pitch for the Rangers after starter RHP Sam Gaviglio, in no particular order, are RHP Spencer Patton, RHP Nick Vincent and RHP Colin Wiles.
ALTERNATE TRAINING SITE:
Created during the cancelled 2020 Minor League Baseball season, the Alternate Training Site concept provides a secondary location within close geographic proximity to each Major League Baseball club for players to train and be ready to quickly and safely be called up if necessary. At MLB's request, the Alternate Training Site model will be implemented for the month of April after the start of the Triple-A baseball season was postponed until early May.
NEXT EXHIBITION GAME:
Tuesday, April 27 | 6:05 p.m. | Kansas City Royals ATS at Texas Rangers ATS | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, TX
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...
Triple-A West League Stories from April 26, 2021
- Cheney Stadium Opening to Fans at 25 Percent Capacity for Start of 2021 Tacoma Rainiers Season - Tacoma Rainiers
- Opening Night Ceremonies Honor Return of Professional Sports to New Mexico; Tribute to Former Isotopes VP Nick LoBue - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site Game Notes - vs Kansas City - Round Rock Express
- Nitro Circus You Got This Tour Returns to Reno on Sunday, August 22 - Reno Aces
- Rangers vs Astros Exhibition Series Shifts to Dell Diamond - Round Rock Express
- Nitro Circus Set to Reignite Explosive You Got This Tour - El Paso Chihuahuas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Round Rock Express Stories
- Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site Game Notes - vs Kansas City
- Rangers vs Astros Exhibition Series Shifts to Dell Diamond
- Texas Edges Kansas City 4-3 in Exhibition Series Finale
- Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site Game Notes - vs Kansas City
- Royals Defeat Rangers 7-2 in Alternate Training Site Exhibition Bout