Ontario Reign Sign Two to AHL Contracts

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have agreed to terms with forwards Sam Herr and Philippe Maillet.

The 25-year-old Herr (born on October 13, 1992) is a 6-1, 214-pound native of Hinsdale, Illinois. Herr has appeared in 125 career games with the Reign, ninth most in franchise history, including 59 during the 2017-18 season. He has amassed 24 points (14-10-24) in his regular-season career at the AHL level, in addition to three points (0-3-3) from 13 contests in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Prior to beginning his professional career, Herr played four seasons of collegiate hockey at the University of Notre Dame, where he totaled 64 points (36-28-64) from 132 games played.

The 25-year-old Maillet (born on November 7, 1992) is a 5-10, 185-pound native of Lachenaie, Quebec. Maillet collected 36 points (18-18-36) from 64 games played with the Reign last season and his 18 goals were tied for second most on the Reign roster, with his 36 points fourth most. He previously posted four points (2-2-4) from eight games played with Ontario at the end of the 2016-17 season. Prior to beginning his professional career, Maillet tallied 166 points (60-106-166) from 101 games played at the University of New Brunswick, ranking fifth all-time in both assists and points.

The Ontario Reign begin the 2018-19 season, their fourth as members of the American Hockey League, in October. Don't miss all the exciting action as the Reign celebrate eleven years of hockey in the Inland Empire! For Reign season tickets, along with information on other ticket plans, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.

