Tim Army Named Next Iowa Wild Head Coach

DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Paul Fenton announced today the hiring of Tim Army as Iowa Wild's next head coach.

Army, 55 (4/26/63), brings 30 years of coaching experience across the NHL, AHL and NCAA to the Wild. Army joins Iowa from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, where he served as an assistant coach during the 2017-18 season. Ahead of his time with the Penguins, Army spent six seasons as an assistant coach with the Colorado Avalanche from 2011-2017.

Army's last head coaching experience came from 2005-2011, when he lead his alma mater, Providence College. Army reached the Hockey East Quarterfinals in each of his first three seasons with the Friars and had a winning conference record in two of those seasons.

The first head coaching job of Army's career was with the Portland Pirates of the AHL, where he manned the bench from 2002-2005. During his tenure with the Pirates, Army amassed a 99-89-26-6 record in 240 games. The Pirates reached the playoffs in two of his three seasons and during the 2003-04 season, Portland allowed the fewest goals in team history (160). In each season at Portland, Army finished with a record at or above .500.

Prior to his time with the Pirates, Army served as an assistant coach with the Washington Capitals (1997-2002), Mighty Ducks of Anaheim (1993-1997) and Providence College (1987-1993).

Army also has international coaching experience through work with Team USA in multiple capacities since 1991. In his international career, Army won a bronze medal with US Hockey at the 1996 and 2013 IIHF World Hockey Championships and finished second at the 2010 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup with the USA U-18 team.

Before moving behind the bench, Army played hockey at Providence College for four years, serving as captain his senior season. He finished a Hobey Baker Award finalist, earned an All-Hockey East First Team selection and was named an ACHA West First-Team All-American.

Army spent one season playing with Maine Mariners of the AHL, where he recorded 27 points (11g, 16a) in 68 games in 1985-86.

He and his wife, Sue, have two sons, Derek and Travis.

