Texas Stars Sign Brad McClure to AHL Contract for 2018-19

July 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Wednesday the team has signed rookie forward Brad McClure to an AHL contract for the upcoming 2018-19 season.

McClure, 24, begins his professional career after completing a four-year career at the Minnesota State University-Mankato from 2014-2018. In 159 career games for the Mavericks, the 5-foot-11, 191-pound forward tallied 91 points (45-46') and served as the team's captain during his senior season.

Prior to college, McClure also spent two seasons with the BCHL's Penticton Vees with 126 points (69-57=126) in 111 career games, including an 80-point campaign in 58 games in 2013-14 (41-39=80).

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and will begin their 10th anniversary season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in October. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

