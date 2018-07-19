Defenseman Matt Pufahl Signs with Colorado Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed defenseman Matt Pufahl to an AHL contract for the 2018-19 season. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound rookie is coming off a four-year career at Acadia University which saw Pufahl collect 19 goals and 65 assists in 104 games with the Axeman.

Prior to making the jump to the collegiate level, the 24 year-old spent five seasons in the WHL with the Red Deer Rebels, Saskatoon Blades and Everett Silvertips, registering 107 points in 206 games. Pufahl's final season in the WHL saw him net 15 goals and 34 assists in 62 games, while also serving as team captain for the Silvertips. In addition, the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native notched one goal in five previous AHL contests with the Cleveland Monsters during the 2013-14 campaign.

