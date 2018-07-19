Roadrunners Sign Cheek to One-Year Contract

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has re-signed forward Trevor Cheek to a one-year contract.

The 25-year-old Cheek recorded four goals and six assists for a total of 10 points in 27 games with the Roadrunners last season. Cheek also registered nine goals and 11 assists for a total of 20 points in 20 games with the Fort Wayne Komets (ECHL).

At 6-foot-2, 205 lbs., the left-handed forward from Beverly Hills, CA enters his sixth professional season and third as a part of the Tucson organization.

"Trevor was once again an important part of our forward group last year and we're happy to have him in a Roadrunners sweater," said Roadrunners General Manager Steve Sullivan. "Trevor's experience and work ethic are very valuable to us."

The Roadrunners are set to begin their third season in the Old Pueblo with an I-8 Border Rivalry game against the San Diego Gulls on Saturday, October 6 at Tucson Arena. For tickets and more information on the club, call 866-774-6253.

