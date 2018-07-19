SMG Names Sammy Wallace as GM of H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas - SMG, a leader in venue management, has named Sammy Wallace as General Manager of H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Wallace will oversee programing and operations of the city-owned sports and entertainment venue.

The Dallas Stars selected SMG in 2016 to program and operate the 8,700-seat state-of-the-art arena, formerly known as Cedar Park Center. H-E-B Center is home of the Texas Stars, Dallas Stars AHL affiliate and 2017-18 Western Conference Champion and Austin Spurs, San Antonio Spurs NBA G League affiliate and 2017-18 Champion.

"I am excited to welcome Sammy back to H-E-B Center and the Austin market," said Brad Alberts, President of the Dallas Stars and Texas Stars. "With his experience and drive, he will be a great leader. We expect him to have an immediate impact on the success of H-E-B Center in the community."

Wallace has 20-plus years in the sports and entertainment industry and more than 10 years in programming and venue management. Wallace returns to Cedar Park after spending the previous two years as GM at the SMG operated Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center in Midland, Texas. He previously served as Assistant Vice President of Booking & Marketing and Assistant General Manager of H-E-B Center from 2013 - 2016 and increased event bookings by over 18% during his tenure.

"I'm looking forward to returning to Cedar Park and such a versatile venue in an exciting market," said Wallace. "We are getting ready to celebrate H-E-B Center's 10th anniversary in the community and I cannot wait to be a part of it!

Wallace also spent five years as the Vice President of Event Programming for Germain Arena in Estero, Fla., where he was responsible for booking all non-hockey events, managing all facility events and overseeing the building operations, changeover, box office, parking and event staff departments.

Wallace holds a bachelor's degree in sports communication from Mississippi State and also worked for the NHL Florida Panthers as well as several minor league hockey clubs.

