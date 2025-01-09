Onside: Major League Soccer: Official Trailer
January 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Apple TV+ and Major League Soccer present the trailer for the highly anticipated eight-part panoramic documentary event, "Onside: Major League Soccer," premiering Friday, February 21.
With unprecedented access to players, coaches and clubs, "Onside: Major League Soccer" explores the electrifying moments and captivating stories that make the 2024 season unforgettable, and goes beyond the pitch with the personalities that power MLS.
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #goals
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 9, 2025
- Sporting KC Signs Midfielder Jacob Bartlett - Sporting Kansas City
- Charlotte FC to Play North Carolina FC in Preseason Friendly in Raleigh - Charlotte FC
- Minnesota United Signs Midfielder Wil Trapp to New Contract - Minnesota United FC
- Columbus Crew Sign Goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen to Multi-Year Contract Extension - Columbus Crew SC
- Nashville Soccer Club Promotes Lindsey Paola to Chief Business Officer as Ian Ayre Becomes Vice Chairman - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.