Onside: Major League Soccer: Official Trailer

Apple TV+ and Major League Soccer present the trailer for the highly anticipated eight-part panoramic documentary event, "Onside: Major League Soccer," premiering Friday, February 21.

With unprecedented access to players, coaches and clubs, "Onside: Major League Soccer" explores the electrifying moments and captivating stories that make the 2024 season unforgettable, and goes beyond the pitch with the personalities that power MLS.

