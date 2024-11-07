Sports stats



FC Cincinnati

One of the BEST Traditions in @mls!

November 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati YouTube Video


Don't miss any MLS matches with #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV

#fccincinnati #mls .

Check out the FC Cincinnati Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

Major League Soccer Stories from November 7, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central