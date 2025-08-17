One Knoxville SC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights

Published on August 16, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

00:00:00 - by One Knoxville SC 00:00:28 - by Union Omaha 00:00:33 - Kick Off by One Knoxville SC 00:00:43 - GK Save by Rashid Nuhu 00:00:55 - Defensive act by Brandon Knapp 00:01:10 - Dribble by Callum Johnson 00:01:18 - Defensive act by Brent Kallman 00:01:38 - Cross by Brandon Knapp 00:01:50 - End Period by Union Omaha 00:01:58 - Shot by Babacar Diene 00:02:14 - GK Save by Rashid Nuhu 00:02:19 - Pass by Dani Fernández 00:02:25 - Shot by Babacar Diene 00:02:42 - Cross by Callum Johnson 00:02:57 - Booking by Stéfano Souza Pinho 00:03:05 - Cross by Stuart Ritchie 00:03:43 - Goal by Babacar Diene 00:04:33 - DefensiveAct by Abel Caputo 00:04:53 - Pass by Sean Lewis 00:05:18 - Shot by Max Schneider 00:05:42 - DefensiveAct by Babacar Diene 00:05:55 - Dribble by Babacar Diene 00:06:03 - DefensiveAct by Mark Bronnik 00:06:17 - Pass by Sean Lewis 00:06:24 - Cross by Max Schneider 00:06:32 - DefensiveAct by Jordan Skelton 00:06:46 - Pass by Samuel Owusu 00:06:56 - Shot by Brandon Knapp 00:07:16 - Pass by Sean Lewis 00:07:25 - Shot by Stávros Zarokóstas 00:07:35 - DefensiveAct by Laurence Wootton 00:07:44 - End Match by One Knoxville SC







