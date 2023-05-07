Ona Doubles Twice in Saturday Night Loss to Tulsa

May 7, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series against the Tulsa Drillers on Saturday night. San Antonio's losing streak extended after allowing nine runs on 14 hits to the Drillers. The Missions offense plated two runs on seven hits. The club's losing streak now sits at seven games heading into Sunday's series finale.

Daniel Camarena was the starting pitcher for the Missions. He was making his second start of the season. With the help of two fielding errors and three hits, the Drillers got out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning. After allowing back-to-back singles, the southpaw recorded a groundout for the second out of the frame. Camarena then walked Imanol Vargas to load the bases. Eddys Leonard reached base on an infield single which allowed Jorbit Vivas to score. On the play, a throwing error from Camarena allowed two more runs to score.

The Drillers added to their lead with four runs in the bottom of the second inning. Brandon Lewis singled to start the frame and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Carson Taylor hit a single to put two runners on base. Jonny DeLuca hit a double to score the first run of the inning. Vivas hit a single to right field to drive in the second run. Andy Pages provided the big blow of the inning with a two-run home run. His third long ball of the season made it a 7-0 Tulsa lead.

Nick Frasso, the reigning Texas League Pitcher of the Month, continued to look sharp for the Drillers. In 4.2 innings of work, he allowed three hits without issuing a walk and striking out six batters. Meanwhile, Camarena was replaced in the second inning by Lake Bachar who tossed 2.1 scoreless frames in relief.

The Drillers made it an 8-0 ballgame in the bottom of the sixth inning. Facing Jose Espada, Vivas and Pages drew back-to-back walks to start the inning. Jose Ramos grounded into a fielder's choice with Vivas advancing to third base. Chandler Seagle, the Missions catcher, successfully picked off Ramos at first base. On the play, Vivas came in to score.

The San Antonio plated both of their runs in the top half of the seventh inning. Facing Lael Lockhart, Luis Aviles Jr. drew a one-out walk. After recording the second out of the frame, Brantley Bell kept the inning alive with an RBI single. Jorge Ona drove in Bell with a double to left field. The inning remained alive after Seagle drew a walk. Ripken Reyes grounded out to end the inning. The Missions cut the deficit to 8-2.

The bottom half of the seventh inning saw Tulsa add their ninth run of the game. Facing Fred Schlichtholz, Leonard started the frame with a double. Back-to-back groundouts resulted in Leonard trotting home. The Drillers took a 9-2 lead.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 9-2

* With the loss, San Antonio falls to 10-15 on the season

* Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect): DNP

* Alek Jacob (#26 Padres prospect): DNP

* Tirso Ornelas (#28 Padres prospect): 1-4, 2B

* Daniel Camarena (Missions Starter): L, 1.2 IP, 8 H, 7 R (5 ER), BB, HR

* Diego Cartaya (#1 Dodgers prospect, #12 MLB): DNP

* Andy Pages (#6 Dodgers prospect, #72 MLB): 3-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB

* Nick Frasso (#10 Dodgers prospect, Drillers Starter): ND, 4.2 IP, 3 H, 6 K

The San Antonio Missions will wrap-up their six-game series against the Drillers on Sunday, May 7th. Left-hander Jackson Wolf (2-3, 5.60) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Kyle Hurt (2-0, 0.00) is scheduled to pitch for the Drillers. First pitch is slated for 1:05 a.m. from ONEOK Field.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 7, 2023

Ona Doubles Twice in Saturday Night Loss to Tulsa - San Antonio Missions

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.