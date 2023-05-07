Hooks Sink Sod Poodles for Series Win

CORPUS CHRISTI - Scott Schreiber's two-run double in the fourth proved to be the decisive hit Sunday afternoon as the Hooks secured the six game series vs. Amarillo via a 5-4 decision Sunday before 4,726 fans at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi has won 7 of its last 11 contests.

The Hooks wiped out a 2-0 deficit by scoring three times in the second. A pair of singles and a free pass set the stage for a Hector Nieves sac fly. Two batters later, Kenedy Corona sent a double down the left-field line for a 3-2 Corpus Christi edge.

Amarillo managed a marker in the fourth to even the score before being undone in the home half. Quincy Hamilton, who reached base twice, drew a walk ahead of doubles by Corona and Schreiber as the Hooks pushed pack in front, 5-3.

Corona finished the day 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two steals. Schreiber also totaled three hits, upping his batting average to .301.

Spencer Arrighetti earned the victory in relief, working 5.0 innings of one-run ball. Arrighetti, who recorded his last eight outs in order Sunday, struck out 10 against four walks and five hits in 10 innings over two appearances on the week.

Cole McDonald held Amarillo to a run in the ninth for his first Double-A save.

