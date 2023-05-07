Hancock and Homers Get Travs a Road Win

Springfield, MO - Emerson Hancock dealt five innings of one-run ball and the Arkansas Travelers scored eight times in the sixth inning on their way to a 10-2 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Sunday. Robert Perez, Jr. and Spencer Packard each hit a two-run homer to drive the offense. Hancock garnered his third win of the season pitching well after surrendering a leadoff home run. The Travs put the game away with an eight run inning in the sixth using three hits, three walks, two hit batters and two errors for the big inning.

Moments That Mattered

Down a run early, Perez blasted a two-run shot to left field in the second inning to put the Travs in front.

After an error put a runner on to start the sixth, Packard ripped his home run to push the lead to three and open the flood gates for the big inning.

Notable Travs Performances

RF Robert Perez, Jr.: 2-4, 2 runs, HR, 3 RBI

RHP Emerson Hancock: Win, 5 IP, 2 H, R, 2 BB, 3 K

News and Notes

The eight run final margin broke a streak of 10 consecutive games that had been decided by two runs or less.

It was the Travs sixth come from behind win of the season.

Up Next

After a day off Monday, the Travs are home on Tuesday night to begin a six game homestand against NW Arkansas. It is a Two for Tuesday and a Mug Club Night. First pitch is at 6:35 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

