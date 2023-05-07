Fajardo Extends Streak in Loss

Springdale, Arkansas - Yoyner Fajardo added a pair of hits including a triple but the Northwest Arkansas Naturals won their fourth in a row over Wichita on Sunday. The Naturals defeated the Surge 12-3 and win the series, taking five of six in the series.

Wichita started strong scoring a pair of first inning runs. Yunior Severino and DaShawn Keirsey, Jr. each had RBI hits.

Northwest Arkansas answered with pair runs in the first and grabbed the lead in the third inning. Dillan Shrum drove in four runs including a three run fifth inning home run. Morgan McCullough added a solo home run in the seventh.

The Naturals out-hit the Wind Surge 19-6 in the game. Adrian Alcantara earned the win in relief and David Festa picked up the loss. Festa allowed six runs on eight hits in four and one third innings.

Wichita dropped their fourth in a row and are 10-17 and NW Arkansas improves to 15-12 on the season.

NOTES - Yoyner Fajardo extended his hitting streak to eleven games, batting .370 in the streak. The eleven game hit streak is the longest of the season for Wichita. The Surge fall to 0-9 in day games this season and have lost all five series finales. The 19 hits allowed matched a season high allowed by the Wind Surge.

UPCOMING - The Wind Surge continue the twelve-game road trip in Texas on Tuesday. The Surge will start LH Aaron Rozek against the Frisco Riders at 6:05.

BROADCAST: ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday, May 16 vs Arkansas Travelers.

