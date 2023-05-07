Shrum's Homer, Four RBI Lead Naturals in 12-3 Win Sunday

Dillan Shrum had four RBI and a homer while four Northwest Arkansas Naturals (15-12) hitters had three knocks in a 12-3 rout of the Wichita Wind Surge (10-17) in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. The Naturals have an off day on Monday before resuming play on Tuesday against the Arkansas Travelers in Little Rock, Arkansas at 6:35 PM CT.

Wichita took an early 2-0 lead in the first before the Naturals responded with a pair of their own runs in the bottom of the frame. The Wind Surge took the lead back in the second but NWA scored twice in the third thanks to Morgan McCullough's RBI single and Jimmy Govern's hit to center, giving the Naturals a 4-3 advantage.

Shrum struck in the fifth inning with two on in and 0-2 count, blasting his second homer of the season to left, giving the Naturals a 7-3 cushion. Three more runs came home in the sixth, including one on McCullough's first home run of the season, to extend the lead to 10-3.

The Naturals plated two more in the eighth and went on to win 12-3, ripping 19 hits on the afternoon. Adrian Alcantara (1-0, 0.00) earned his first win in his first appearance after 2.1 innings of one-hit, shutout relief work. McCullough and John Rave both had three hits and three runs, while McCullough drove in two RBI and Rave brought in one.

Jorge Bonifacio and Jeison Guzman also had three hits while Govern, Shrum, and Tyler Cropley each had two. Eight of the nine hitters had at least one knock while seven had more than one.

The Naturals have an off day on Monday before they start a new series with the Arkansas Travelers on Tuesday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch. Fans can catch all the action for the entire series with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on the MiLB First Pitch app available for Android or iOS and at www.nwanaturals.com.

