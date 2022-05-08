Ona and Leyba Each Drive in Two as Missions Stumble Late to the Hooks

SAN ANTONIO - With the series clinched, the San Antonio looked to finish the series on a high note with a Mother's Day victory against the Hooks. A three-run first inning had the Missions looking good early on. Two innings proved costly for the Missions: the third and eighth innings. The Missions allowed four runs in the third and three runs in the eighth. Corpus Christi ended the series with a 9-6 win. The Missions won the series 4-2.

Jimmy Endersby made the start for the Corpus Christi Hooks. He came into Sunday's game with the lowest ERA amongst qualified starters in the Texas League. Despite that fact, the Missions offense attacked Endersby in the top of the first inning and sent all nine batters to the plate. Esteury Ruiz was hit by a pitch to begin the game and Connor Hollis singled. Domingo Leyba reached on a fielder's choice with Hollis forced out at second and Ruiz advancing to third base. After striking out Yorman Rodriguez, Jorge Ona drove in Ruiz and Leyba with a double to center field. After a walk to Korry Howell, Juan Fernandez drove in Ona with a single to right field. The Missions took a 3-0 lead.

Nolan Watson made his first start of the Missions on Sunday. With the early lead, he cruised through the first and second innings but ran into some issues in the third inning. Bryan Arias reached base on an infield single after hitting a ground ball off of Watson. Arias advanced to second on the play after Watson recorded a throwing error. The Hooks loaded the bases after Watson hit Ross Adolph with a pitch and walked Grae Kessinger. Osvaldo Hernandez came on to replace Watson. After recording a strikeout, the first run of the inning scored on a fielder's choice. With two outs in the inning, Luke Berryhill hit a three-run home run over the left field wall. His third long ball of the season made it a 4-3 Hooks lead.

San Antonio evened things up in the top of the fourth inning. Fernandez drew a lead-off walk and Agustin Ruiz hit a single. Chris Givin attempted a sacrifice bunt but Fernandez was thrown out trying to advance to third on the play. Esteury Ruiz then reached base on a catcher's interference. After Hollis popped out for out number two, Leyba drew a bases-loaded walk to score Agustin Ruiz.

The tie did not last long as the Hooks regained the lead in the bottom half of the inning. With one out in the inning, Hernandez allowed his second home run of the game, this time to Cesar Salazar. His solo home run made it a 5-4 Hooks lead.

San Antonio fought back to regain the lead in the top of the sixth inning. Facing Angel Macuare, the Missions loaded the bases with walks to Givin, Esteury Ruiz, and Connor Hollis. A wild pitch from Macuare scored Givin. Ruiz came around to score after Leyba hit a sacrifice fly. The Missions took a 6-5 lead.

The bottom of the seventh inning saw the Hooks use the long ball to tie things up. Facing Tom Cosgrove, Grae Kessinger took him deep over the left field wall. His solo homer tied things up at six.

The eighth inning was the turning point as the Hooks scored three runs in the bottom of the inning. Facing Kevin Kopps, Berryhill and Shay Whitcomb drew back-to-back walks to start the inning. Alek Jacob replaced Kopps on the mound inheriting both runners. Justin Dirden hit a double to score Berryhill. Cesar Salazar drove in Whitcomb with a sacrifice fly. Dirden also tagged up and advanced to third base on the play. He came around to score on a single from Arias. Corpus Christi took a 9-6 lead.

The Missions had a chance to tie the game in the top of the ninth inning. Facing Jonathan Sprinkle, Yorman Rodriguez drew a walk and Korry Howell drew a walk. Both runners were left stranded by Sprinkle.

With the win, San Antonio falls to 11-16 on the season

Esteury Ruiz has reached base in all 27 games played this season

Korry Howell (#14 Padres prospect): 0-3, 2 BB, K

Kevin Kopps (#15 Padres prospect): L, 0.1 IP, 2 R, 2 BB

Tirso Ornelas (#25 Padres prospect): DNP

Agustin Ruiz (#26 Padres prospect): 1-4, R, HBP, K

The San Antonio Missions will have the day off on Monday before returning to Nelson Wolff Stadium on Tuesday, May 10th. They will host a six-game series against the Arkansas Travelers. The Missions have yet to announce their starter for Tuesday. Right-hander Stephen Kolek (1-1, 2.88) is scheduled to start for Arkansas. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m.

