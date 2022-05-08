Cards Threaten in 8th, Drop Final Game against Nats 9-5

Springfield, MO - Despite a 2-run, game-tying bottom of the 8th inning for the Cardinals (11-16), the Naturals (14-13) came back with a 4-run 9th inning to hand the Cards the final loss of the series, 9-5. The Naturals take the series 4-2.

Decisions:

W: LHP Walter Pennington (3-1)

L: RHP Freddy Pacheco (0-1)

Notables:

-DH Jordan Walker went 1-for-3, with one RBI, drawing 2-walks, and reaching base in 22 of 24 games this season

-C Julio Rodriguez went 1-for-2 with 3 RBIs, including a 2-run HR

On deck:

-Tuesday, May 10, 11:30am - RHP Kyle Leahy (0-4,) vs. AMA TBD (0-0, 0.00)

-Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday

-Educational Day Pregame Program

-Happy Half-Hour with drink specials on all adult beverages for fans 21+ during first 30 minutes after gates open

-Broadcast on ESPN Radio The Jock 96.9 FM / 99.9 FM / 1060AM, MiLB.TV and SpringfieldCardinals.com

