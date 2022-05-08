Drillers Sweep Doubleheader Finale

May 8, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release









Michael Busch slides safely into homeplate for the Tulsa Drillers

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Tim Campbell) Michael Busch slides safely into homeplate for the Tulsa Drillers(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Tim Campbell)

WICHITA, KS - After losing three consecutive games to the Wichita Wind Surge, the Tulsa Drillers picked up two crucial wins Sunday afternoon. The Drillers powered their way to victory, hitting two home runs in each game, giving them a 7-4 win in game one and a 6-5 win in game two.

The wins moved the Drillers to just one game back of Wichita in the Texas League North Division standings. The wins also give Tulsa a 5-3 advantage in the Coors Light Propeller Series.

Game one featured a back and forth contest that saw four lead changes that ultimately ended with the Drillers on top. Bobby Miller made his fifth start of the season and worked his longest outing, going 4.2 innings and throwing 79 pitches.

Jacob Amaya led off the game with a triple to right field and was quickly brought home when Michael Busch grounded out to first base, giving Tulsa a 1-0 lead.

Wichita tied the game in the second when Andrew Bechtold singled to right field, scoring Michael Helman from second.

In the third, two walks and a single loaded the bases for the Drillers. Andy Pages brought one run in with a sacrifice fly that gave Tulsa a 2-1 lead.

Miller returned to the mound to begin the fifth and struck out the first two batters, but he ran into trouble as he walked the next two. After reaching his pitch limit, Miller departed the game and Jose Adames took the mound to make his first appearance for the Drillers. Adames walked the first batter he faced, and Spencer Steer singled to drive in two runs and give the Wind Surge a 3-2 lead.

Ryan Ward tied the game in the sixth with his ninth home run of the season.

Wichita immediately took the lead back when Chris Williams delivered an RBI single.

Trailing 5-4, the Drillers opened the flood gates by rallying to score four runs in the seventh. Hunter Feduccia struck first with a solo home run to tie the game. Amaya brought the second run across with an RBI single, and Outman hit a two-RBI triple to give the Drillers a 7-4 lead.

Nick Robertson entered the game and earned his first save of the season by retiring the side in order on a groundout, a flyout and a strikeout.

The Drillers used their power to defeat the Wind Surge in game two of the twin bill.

Michael Grove got the start on the mound and was in control as Tulsa took the lead in the third inning. Following two walks, Outman blasted a three-run homer to right field to give the Drillers a lead they would not give up.

Wichita put one run on the board with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third to bring the score 3-1.

Amaya smashed a two-run homer in the fourth to increase the Drillers lead to 5-1.

Austin Martin added one run with his solo home run, and Steer did the same with a sac fly to narrow Tulsa's lead to 5-3.

In the sixth, Busch drove in what proved to be a big run as he plated Brandon Lewis with a single.

Wichita got a two-run homer off the bat of Helman that brought the game to within one run.

Tanner Dodson took the mound in the seventh and claimed the final three outs to earn his first save of the season.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*The Drillers finished the road trip to Wichita with a 2-3 record.

*The Drillers are now have three wins and three losses in three doubleheaders this season.

*Miller finished game one by surrendering three runs on three hits. He also walked a career-high three batters.

*Grove only allowed one run on two hits in his four innings pitched. He leads Drillers starters with the lowest ERA at 2.76.

*Austin Drury and Melvin Jimenez each picked up a win on the day.

*Amaya finished the series with a .533 batting average with 8 hits, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 4 walks and a 1.699 OPS.

*With his home run in game one, Ward is tied with Busch for second-most in the Texas League.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers return to ONEOK Field on Tuesday, May 10 to begin a six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders. Game one is scheduled to start at 6:05 p.m. and both team's starting pitchers are TBA.

Fans can watch the Drillers all season long on MiLB tv or listen on AM 1430 The Buzz.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.