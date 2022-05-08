CC Earns Mother's Day Win

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks blasted three home runs and then scored three times in the eighth inning Sunday afternoon, dispatching San Antonio, 9-6, before 4,495 fans at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi (11-16) broke a 6-6 stalemate in the eighth, capitalizing on a pair of walks by Kevin Kopps. Justin Dirden cashed in with an RBI double to right-center off Alek Jacob. Cesar Salazar was next and sent a sac fly to left for an 8-6 lead. Bryan Arias capped the rally by cracking a single through the drawn-in infield.

Jonathan Sprinkle blanked the Missions (11-16) in the ninth to earn his first save. Sprinkle struck out Agustin Ruiz, who represented the tying run, to end the ballgame.

The Hooks erased a 3-0 deficit by rallying for four in the third. Luke Berryhill capped the output with his second long ball of the series, a two-out, three-run shot to left.

Salazar countered an unearned SA run in the fourth with a solo round-tripper in the home half.

Angel Macuare permitted a pair in the Missions sixth, but Grae Kessinger evened the score with a home run to left in the seventh.

Jimmy Endersby held San Antonio to three earned runs over five innings of work, with all of the damage coming in the opening frame. Macuare stranded three over his three frames to pick up the win.

Corpus Christi is off Monday before beginning a six-game series Tuesday night in Midland. First pitch between the Hooks and RockHounds is 6:30 at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

