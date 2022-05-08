Alek Thomas to Make MLB Debut

Outfielder Alek Thomas with the Amarillo Sod Poodles

AMARILLO, Texas - Today, the Arizona Diamondbacks selected the contract of outfielder Alek Thomas who will make his Major League debut. Thomas' call-up makes him the eighth former Sod Poodle to make their way to the big-league roster under the Diamondbacks affiliation which started with the 2021 season.

Thomas entered the year as the Diamondbacks' No. 1 rated prospect in the organization and No. 18 overall in baseball (MLB Pipeline) after hitting .313 in 106 games between Amarillo and Triple-A Reno last year. The Chicago-area native was named the 2021 Arizona Diamondbacks Minor League Player of the Year and has participated in two SiriusXM MLB All-Star Futures Games. The 22-year-old has been with Reno all of 2022 so far, hitting .277 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs, and 14 RBI in 24 games with the Aces.

Thomas will join former Soddies INF Geraldo Perdomo and catcher Jose Herrera in the D-backs' lineup for their game against the Colorado Rockies. First pitch of that game is scheduled for 3:10 PM in Phoenix.

The list of former Sod Poodles to make their Major League debut with the Diamondbacks includes: RHP Luis Frias, C Jose Herrera, LHP Tyler Holton, OF Jake McCarthy, RHP Brandyn Sittinger, and now Thomas. They join RHP Humberto Mejia and INF Geraldo Perdomo who were recalled to the Major League roster during the 2021 season. Since 2019 as a San Diego Padres affiliate, there have now been 27 former Sod Poodles to make it to 'The Show'.

Thomas was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the 63rd overall selection in the 2018 draft out of Mount Carmel High School (Chicago, IL).

