Frisco Foils Travs in Finale

May 8, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers







Frisco, TX - The Frisco RoughRiders spoiled the Arkansas Travelers chances at a series win Sunday, knocking off the Travs 8-2. Frisco scored five times in the opening two innings before eventually pushing their lead to eight runs in the fifth inning. All of the Riders damage came against Travs starter Levi Stoudt. RoughRiders starter Cole Ragans was brilliant as he struck out nine Traveler batters over six innings while giving up only two hits.

Moments That Mattered

* After a bloop single to start the game, Justin Foscue blasted a two-run home run and put Frisco up by two in the bottom of the first.

* The Riders stayed hot as they added three more runs in the second inning including a two-run single by Ezequiel Duran.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Zach DeLoach: 1-3, BB, run

* RHP Collin Kober: IP

News and Notes

* Arkansas has yet to win any of their three road series this season but has split two six game sets.

* Four Travs relievers combined for four scoreless innings.

Up Next

After a day off Monday, the Travs open at six game series at San Antonio on Tuesday night. Right-hander Stephen Kolek (1-1, 2.88) is scheduled to start against righty Dwayne Matos (1-1, 11.68). First pitch at Wolff Municipal Stadium is set for 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

