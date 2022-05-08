Missions Rally to Nail Down Series Win

CORPUS CHRISTI - San Antonio plated seven runs in the sixth and seventh Saturday afternoon for a 10-7 come-from-behind win over the Hooks before 4,491 fans at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi jumped out to an early advantage when Yainer Diaz launched a three-run home run against Reggie Lawson in the first.

Jose Bravo kept the Missions off the board over the first two frames but surrendered a pair in the third.

The Hooks countered to make it 4-2 in the third thanks to back-to-back singles by Justin Dirden and Cesar Salazar and a sac fly off the bat of Bryan Arias.

Corpus Christi reliever Jose Betances, making his Double-A debut, retired six of the first seven men he faced. The Missions would break through in the sixth after three consecutive walks started the inning.

San Antonio stole seven bags on the day and capitalized on nine free passes, four Hooks errors, four wild pitches, and two hit batsmen. Six of the walks scored and five of the markers allowed by CC pitching were unearned.

Dirden reached base in all five of his plate appearances, tallying four singles and a walk. Salazar added three more hits, including a fifth-inning double.

Corpus Christi, 2-6 opposite the Missions this year, aim to salvage the finale of the six-game series Sunday with Jimmy Endersby on the hill. First pitch 5:05.

