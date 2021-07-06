On-Line Jersey Auction Starts Tomorrow at 10am

July 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that bidding for the annual end-of-season game-worn jersey auction will start tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. and will end Monday, July 12 at noon. This season's auction will be conducted entirely online. Winners will be notified via email at the conclusion of the auction and jerseys will be shipped after the winners have completed the transaction. A portion of the auction proceeds will be directed to benefit local causes, charities, and non-profit groups. You can access the auction through the Komets website at www.komets.com or by visiting the Komets online store at www.shop.komets.com. Championship Merchandise (hats and t-shirts) is also available through the Komets online store.

"We're thrilled to be able to continue the Komets long-standing tradition of our End-of-Season Charity Jersey Auction. Obviously coming off one of the franchise's most exciting and meaningful championship runs, interest is high," said Komets EVP/Co-Owner Scott Sproat. "Due to complications from the pandemic and the late nature of the season's conclusion, we're unfortunately not able to get together for a celebration with our fans. But we have no doubt that the greatest minor league hockey fanbase in North America will still show their support of our 'Kommunity' through generous and vigorous bidding as they always have, despite the online-only format necessitated by the late conclusion of the season. Please bid early and bid often to support the fantastic local causes that we've always worked with in addition to new and emerging groups worthy of our support."

Season tickets-2021-2022 Season tickets are on sale now. For more information call 260-483-0011 or visit Komets.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.