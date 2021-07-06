Grizzlies July Offseason Update

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies are preparing for the upcoming 2021-2022 season. League meeting will be held on August 15-17 in Las Vegas.

Grizzlies Equipment Manager Matthew Schwegmann and Athletic Trainer Collin Lee were honored by the league. The league honored every Equipment Manager and Athletic Trainer in the league for all their hard work during the 2020-2021 season. Schwegmann finished his 2nd season with the Grizzlies and Lee completed his first campaign with Utah.

Forward Mitch Maxwell announced his retirement from hockey on June 16. Maxwell played in 141 games and scored 23 goals and 33 assists.

Forward Riley Woods was traded to the Orlando Solar Bears to complete the March 16 trade where Utah acquired defenseman Michael Prapavessis. Forward Jack Jenkins was traded to the Wheeling Nailers to complete a mid-season deal where Utah received forward Hayden Hodgson. Jenkins had 13 goals, 29 assists and a +9 rating in 2 seasons with Utah.

ECHL teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on July 8.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2020-21.

The Grizzlies protected list has been released. There are 20 players on the list.

Grizzlies Protected list - Garrett Metcalf, Kevin Carr, Wyatt McLeod, Luke Bafia, Brandon Fehd, Teigan Zahn, Alex Lepkowski, Connor McDonald, Hunter Skinner, Connor Yau, Jack Jenkins, Cedric Pare, Matt Hoover, Mason Mannek, Mitch Maxwell, Trey Bradley, Pat Cannone, Sasha Mutala, Matthew Boucher, Yuri Terao, Riley Woods, Griffen Molino.

Tickets for the 2021-2022 Grizzlies season are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. The Grizzlies had a ton of success on home ice last season as they went 21-9-3-3 at Maverik Center, outscoring opponents 122 to 102 and earned 48 standings points in 36 home games. Follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates leading up to the start of the 2021-2022 season.

