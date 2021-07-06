Steelheads, Everett Sheen Sign Two-Year Contract Extension

July 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release









Idaho Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen

(Idaho Steelheads, Credit: Nate McIntyre, Idaho Steelheads) Idaho Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen(Idaho Steelheads, Credit: Nate McIntyre, Idaho Steelheads)

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads, proud partner of the ECHL, have signed Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen to a two-year contract extension ahead of the 2021-22 season, President of Idaho Sports Properties Eric Trapp announced on Tuesday.

"I'm very honored to sign a two-year extension with this great organization," said Sheen. "We had something special here my first season, and I'm looking forward to continuing to build off of it."

Sheen, 34, led the Steelheads to a 36-18-7 record during his first season at the helm in the shortened 61-game season in 2019-20, posting 79 points and finishing tied for second in the Mountain Division. The Steelheads finished the season winning 11 of their final 13 games and in-line to send the team to their record-extending 23rd-straight playoff appearance before the pandemic. The team finished third in the ECHL in penalty kill conversion, fourth in goals against per game, and the second-most scoring opportunities per game. At home, the Steelheads were in the top-four in both power play and penalty kill conversion rates.

"It was a great first year, and we had a tremendous start that got us into a great position. We did have a lull in the middle, but we were playing some absolutely terrific hockey right before the cancellation. I thought we were in a great position heading into the playoffs, which was a little disappointing not having a chance to see where that would take us. There were a lot of great learning experiences to take into this upcoming season."

"We're happy to have Everett back again for another two seasons," said Trapp. "I think we were all disappointed that we couldn't see how far the team could have gone in 2019-20, but Everett had a great first season and lived up to the challenge that was ahead of him. He's proven to be an effective leader in the locker room and a team player during the last year, and we're confident that Everett can continue what he started during his first year."

The Lethbridge, Alb. native was named the organization's eighth Head Coach in team history following three seasons as Assistant Coach beginning with the 2016-17 season. He led the defense and penalty kill units, and during the 2018-19 season the team ranked in the top-10 in penalty kill percentage and shots allowed per game while also sitting in the top-five for goals against per game. In all three seasons, he aided the Steelheads into playoff appearances, helping to extend the organization's playoff streak to 22-straight seasons since the inaugural 1997-98 season.

Sheen is the sixth Head Coach during Idaho's ECHL tenure and eighth overall since professional hockey arrived in Boise in 1997. Previous Steelheads ECHL head coaches include 2004 Kelly Cup Champion John Oliver (2000-05), 2007 Kelly Cup Champion and Dallas Stars Assistant Coach Derek Laxdal (2005-10), Hardy Sauter (2010-12), current Florida Everblades Head Coach Brad Ralph (2012-15), and now Texas Stars Head Coach Neil Graham (2015-19).

"I'm very excited to get back after it this upcoming season," said Sheen. "I'm just looking forward to being back around the game and the camaraderie of being part of a team again. It's been a long time away from the game, and I know we are all looking forward to seeing everyone back at Idaho Central Arena in October."

Prior to coaching, Sheen played professional hockey for five seasons with time spent in the ECHL in all five years. He played 319 career ECHL games with the Reading Royals, the Ontario Reign and the Colorado Eagles, scoring 48 goals and 89 assists for 137 points including 35 points (13g, 22a) during his final season in 2015-16. The forward also spent time with the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League (AHL) during the 2011-12 season. Sheen played four seasons of Division I college hockey at Holy Cross College, serving as Captain in his junior and senior seasons.

He lives in Meridian with his wife, Kayla, and their son, Parker.

The Steelheads are back for the 2021-22 season! Season tickets and flex plans are available ahead of the Home Opener on Friday, Oct. 22 against the Utah Grizzlies. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for the return of hockey to Downtown Boise! Stay connected to the Steelheads all summer long on IdahoSteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.