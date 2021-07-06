Oilers Complete Future Considerations Deal
July 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced Tuesday the trade of Darby Llewellyn to Orlando, completing the future considerations that brought Alan Lyszczarczyk to Tulsa. Orlando then traded Llewllyn to Wheeling, completing a separate future considerations deal between the two teams.
Llewllyn, 24, registered two goals and five assists in 44 career games with the Oilers, racking up 49 PIM in the process.
The Ann Arbor, MI native has appeared in 155 total ECHL games, registering 60 points (25G, 35A) between Atlanta, Rapid City and Tulsa.
The Oilers kick off their 2021-22 season on the road against Rapid City on Oct. 23. The Oilers home opener is on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7:05 p.m. against the Kansas City Mavericks.
Season and group tickets are currently on sale for the 2021-22 season. Call the office at 918-632-7825 to join Tulsa's longest-running, hardest-hitting sports tradition.
